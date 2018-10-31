Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Deck the halls with drones this holiday season before the prices soar! That sounded fairly catchy in my head but the big take-away message is that drones are expected to be one of the most in-demand gifts this holiday season. Flying conditions aren’t exactly the best in the dead of winter and more importantly, the prices I found today are guaranteed to be 15 percent less than on Black Friday.

While prices typically drop during the holiday season, winter flying conditions don't make for the best timing. Thankfully, the prices I've just hunted down beat your holiday savings by a long shot. Complete with a video and still picture camera, the SD card for your footage is also included with today's deal.

Remote control drones used to be nothing more than a fun hobby for teens and adults alike. These days drone are for flight enthusiasts, marketing companies, photographers, videographers and those looking to capture brilliant aerial footage.

The top-rated World Tech Elite Drones complete with HD cameras cater to both beginners and seasoned flying enthusiasts. Complete with remote flying assist, the Orion Drone can return to you with the press of a button. The fixed altitude lock keeps the drone stable and allows for spectacular hovering footage that can easily be shared on social media.

Click the play button to see our flight tests!

Features of World Tech Elite Drones:

Top-rated, highest-performance drones in its class

Captures still photos and brilliant HD video

Built in gyroscope

Bright LED lights

Great for both beginners and advanced flyers

Most durable drone in its price range

Extremely fast ascent

Fully-featured remote control

Gravity induction and gyro self-balancing mode

Includes camera card and extra rotator blades

Was: $99 - $139

Now: $69 - $99

