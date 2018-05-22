For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

It's home improvement season and today in my quest to save you cash, I have a recommendation that literally lit up my life. If you're looking for more lighting or a better way to see your basement, your property or a garage, one bargain is all it takes!

The brightest and most energy-efficient cool touch lighting system I've ever tested is on sale for $29.99 and this portable aluminum LED work light is a game changer. If you've got work to do and that daylight has diminished — or if you're painting and you need to see more of your wall — this LED GT work light wins.

For spring cleaning or property clean-up, this 1200 lumen light won't get hot and provides energy savings that are unprecedented. With up to 50,000 hours of LED light, the super bright light serves as fantastic temporary lighting with no drilling or wiring required.

Click the play button to see how the LED light illuminated our entire studio. Features include:

- Approved for indoor and outdoor use

- Sealed cast aluminum housing is super light weight and durable

- Safe and cool to the touch even after hours of use!

- Produces an extremely bright natural white light

- Shatter resistant polycarbonate lens

- Non skid feet

- 1200 lumens of super bright light

- Weighs only 1.6 pounds

- Stand can be adjusted to a variety of angles

- Lowest-recorded price

