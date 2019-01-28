Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off Handsome Tech backpack with free shipping

This could easily be the best backpack deal I've ever seen: $30 for a highly durable tech-ready backpack! It's my type of bargain given that I'm on a plane two to three times per week.



The gender-neutral Handsome Backpack is ideal for this second semester of back-to-school. It's also a perfect alternate to a briefcase and a great way to dodge checked bag fees for airlines.



I've tested several different backpacks over the last few years and I'm highly selective about what makes the cut. Think about everything you take to work or school and how many different bags you need to accommodate those needs.



I fill my backpack with a big laptop for editing, a powerbank, headphones, upcoming products I'm testing, my passport (since I cross the border 2-3 times per week), lunch and I can even fit an overnight change of clothes inside.



At a price of $29.99, this backpack not only doubles as a carry-on, it can be taken on to an airplane as a personal item and then paired with a carry-on. You can essentially enjoy a suitcase and a half without paying checked bag fees.



As a new parent with plenty of accessories ranging from toys to blankets, stuffed animals, bottles, food and wipes, I plan to buy a second backpack on sale today so I have one and my daughter Mara has the other.



Click the play button to see this backpack up close!



Features of the Handsome Tech backpack:

Highly durable and a top way to protect your tech

Extra shoulder comfort with padded strap

Ideal for carrying text books; doubles as a small overnight bag

Four zippered compartments

Internal laptop sleeve fits laptops up to 15 inches

Dedicated tablet pocket

Includes two water bottle compartments

Contains one large compartment, an organizer pocket and a phone pocket: 22 inches high by 13.7 inches wide by 6.5 inches deep

BUY IT NOW: $30 off Handsome Tech backpack with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?