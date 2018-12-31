Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

2018 was a great year for saving money! This year we regularly featured huge deals on the products that you were shopping for and that you used every day, including laptops, robo vacs, cookware and TV antennas. Several of those products are still available online and on sale.

Below is a list of our ten most popular deals from 2018 that you can still get today. In 2019 we'll continue to feature products like these and others — including weighted blankets and Ecoeggs, which were the most-popular products we featured on sale this year and which both sold out quickly.

We hope you have a happy and safe new year, and we look forward to saving you more money in 2019!

Looking to cut the cord in 2019? This antenna got us more channels than any competing product, and you can still get it on sale.

BUY IT NOW: $85 off a Antop Big Boy HDTV Indoor / Outdoor Antenna with free delivery

You still have the opportunity to buy this Windows 10, Intel, ultra-thin and fully-loaded laptop complete with fingerprint reader and a spectacular HD display at a great price.

BUY IT NOW: $100 Off Early Amazon Prime Day 12-inch Laptop with free Shipping

Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses with carrying cases, cleaning cloths and UVA / UVB protection are still at their lowest prices right now.

BUY NOW: Up To 50 percent Off Oakley and Ray Ban Sunglasses

These knives incorporate Zwilling's signature ice-hardening technique and Friodur blades will not stain or chip. As a result, these knives stay harder and sharper longer than any knife on the market.

BUY IT NOW: $50 off Zwilling J.A. Henckels three-piece knife set and free shipping

The top-rated bamboo mattress topper in use by several of the best hotel chains is still on sale at a great price.

BUY IT NOW: $90 off Pur Zen Ultra Soft Bamboo Mattress Topper with free shipping

Instead of spending $800 on a robot that only vacuums, check out this fully functional pet-ready intelligent robot that will also mop your floors. It offers the same performance as a Roomba or iRobot vacuum for a fraction of the price.

BUY IT NOW: $120 off top-rated robotic vac and mop with remote controller and free shipping

The NuPearl PRO Advanced is one of the only teeth whitening systems that uses LED light technology and whitening gel to help produce visibly whiter teeth.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off ORALGEN NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Chef Steve Binks called this "the single best cookware set I've ever seen in my career at this price point." It requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster cooking that will actually lower your energy bill.

BUY IT NOW: $100 off top-performing six-piece Italian xookware set with free delivery

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and easily store in a glove compartment, the iClever's battery is so powerful it can quickly charge an Android device, iPhone or iPad Pro and it has enough juice to jump start a vehicle!

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Smart Power Bank with jump start accessories and free shipping

Made of the highest-grade Japanese Toray carbon fiber, this RFID protected-wallet is a winner. It blocks thieves trying to steal your ID, and it has a minimalist design that removes unnecessary bulk from your pockets.

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off Carbon Fiber RFID-blocking minimalist wallet with free shipping

Who is Matt Granite?