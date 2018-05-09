Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Back to school brings all sorts of stress and additional pain that you can feel right now in your neck, back and shoulders. More than a third of the parents and people reading this right now have some type of pain.

I'm a new dad and even just carrying around my now 3-month-old daughter just north of the 15 pound mark, I'm experiencing some new back pain I haven't experienced before. Add to that your typical stress, constant travel and un-boxing large products, and I am a candidate for today's deal.

The typical cost of a one-hour massage with a therapist is at least $100. Today for under $70, you can score one of the best robotic massage units on the market which works out to a massage on demand for about 19 cents per day. Over the course of a year, the savings, portability and pain relief are unprecedented.

While there are other nearly identical (in terms of appearance) models at a lower price, the model I found is 100 percent wireless and is the most reminiscent of a proper massage from human hands. Thanks to eight massage rollers, this robo system is my top pick. It can also be used to target your legs, calves or lower back.

Features of the Pur Shiatsu Massager:

Pain relief after just several minutes of use

Comes with a car adapter so passengers can relax

Heat mode brings additional comfort

Features eight heated massage rollers

Fully rechargeable battery and cordless operation

Full two hours of continuous use on one charge (full day of on and off use)

Can be powered with an included wall adapter

Can be used on a bed to target the upper back and shoulders

Three different speeds

Felt the most similar to a real massage thanks to bi-direction 3D rolling

Lowest-recorded price

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

