BUY IT NOW: 40 percent off KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer with free shipping

Love is in the air! Or at least that's what retailers are feeling with the countless Valentine's Day sales that just launched. In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, Valentine's Day has never been an occasion to save.



With softer sales number to start the year and many retailers hoping to create incentives, Valentine's Day 2019 is now a fantastic time to save. A V-Day flash sale that Macy's just launched is not only fantastic but you can save 40 percent on one of the most-coveted kitchen products.



I've had chefs tell me that the KitchenAid mixers are so powerful and also so practical, they're built to stay out on the counter. While this mixer has been out of the budget for me, a price drop that saves you $195 is extremely enticing.

From baking to mixing, KitchenAid artisan mixers allow you to tackle everything from making your own pasta to bread, sausage, dough, cookies, burgers and countless other tasks where you control the ingredients and additives from start to finish.

Features of the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer:

5-quart stainless steel bowl with enough capacity to mix dough for 13 dozen cookies.

67 touch points per rotation around the bowl for thorough ingredient incorporation.

Bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support for stability when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches.

Includes powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater, and stainless steel wire whip.



Was: $479.99

Now: $279.99

***Use Code: HOME

