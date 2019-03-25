Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Still upset over the U.S. Postal Service's decision to raise the cost of Forever Stamps to 55 cents in January? The team at Hip2Save has shared a shopping hack that can help you save money on some of your postage.

You can buy six Forever Stamps for 27 cents per stamp or 12 stamps for 40 cents per stamp on eBay through Tuesday.

The deal starts at the postal service's eBay store, which is selling six-stamp sheets for $4.60 and 12-stamp sheets for $7.90, with shipping included.

eBay, meanwhile, is offering users $3 off a minimum purchase of $3.01 when they use the coupon code PERFECT3.

If you use the coupon code to buy six stamps, the final cost is $1.60 — or 27 cents per stamp. The cost of 12 stamps with the coupon code is $4.90 — 40 cents per stamp.

You only have until Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning to take advantage of the deal, as the coupon code expires at 11:59 p.m. PST Tuesday.

Thanks to the Hip3Save team for sharing the deal!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS



The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.