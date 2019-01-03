Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Welcome to March! Although not officially spring, it's spring home improvement season as far as retailers are concerned. That can spell huge savings today and for the weeks to come.



In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, the biggest mistake consumers make this time of year is the assumption that "anything spring" is a good deal.

While laminate and hardwood flooring is a fantastic deal today, shoppers will often flock to outdoor lighting or power tools too early in the season. Every spring home improvement item has its own designated deal day or deal week. While flooring is your best bet right now, outdoor lighting is typically on sale in April. Power tools are reduced at the end of March, with significantly better deals in June for Father's Day.



Retailers often hope that when they serve you up a fantastic sale on one category, you'll shop out of necessity from other categories. So, my word of caution as we approach a season cluttered with DIY deals is that not all deals are created equal.



The savings of up to 40 percent on flooring from Home Depot today is substantial. If you have any DIY projects planned, these deals are your best bet. If you are working with a contractor, I recommend buying your own supplies.



