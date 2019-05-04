Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
It's understandable if you're dragging your feet on your spring DIY projects. After all, your list of work that needs to be done — from yard maintenance to home repair — can be pretty long after the winter.
Home Depot hopes to help inspire you to tackle that list through its one-day-only Spring Black Friday sale, happening today. Some products are up to 50 percent off.
Here's a look at some of the discounts, including some big price drops on expensive tools and outdoor power equipment.
Milwaukee 10-tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit
- Was: $1099
- Now: $599
Ridgid 5-tool Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit
- Was: $499
- Now: $259
RYOBI Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower
- Was: $299
- Now: $249
RYOBI Cordless Walk Behind Self Propelled Mower
- Was: $399
- Now: $329
EGO Cordless Walk Behind Self Propelled Mower
- Was:$549
- Now:$499
John Deere 20 HP V-Twin Gas Hydrostatic Lawn Tractor
- Was: $1,999
- Now: $1,898
Power King Gas Powered Commercial Chipper Shredder
- Was: $2,999
- Now: $2,499
- Was: $398
- Now: $368
Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill
- Was: $699
- Now: $594.15
- Was: $649.99
- Now: $552.49
