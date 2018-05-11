Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 off ORALGEN NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening + Free Shipping

Countless people in our region are hoping for brighter smiles this holiday season! From family photographs, to office holiday parties and that overall sense of self confidence that accompanies stain-free teeth, I have you covered.

If coffee has taken a toll or the effects of wine and tea have had their impact on your once-pearly whites, I have a deal that features the no. 1 teeth whitening system recommended by dentists at its lowest-recorded price.

The NuPearl PRO Advanced is one of the only teeth whitening systems that uses LED light technology and whitening gel to help produce visibly whiter teeth. I have extremely sensitive teeth and my teeth were not only visibly whiter in two weeks, I experienced absolutely no side effects thanks to this system.

I certainly did not expect these results! I'm a chronic bubble tea drinker, I have iced tea two to three times per day and I'm on camera all day long, The included PRO Advanced whitening pen helps you get to those hard-to-reach spots as you use the whitening system.

Click the play button to see this system in action.

Features of the NuPearl PRO Advanced system:

Lowest-recorded holiday pricing

Made in the USA

Virtually no tooth sensitivity

No. 1 dentist-recommended teeth whitening system

Extremely gentle on enamel

Specialized NuBright LED technology covers both visible and non-visible teeth

Uses LED technology to minimize irritation and maximize whiteness

BUY IT NOW: $30 off ORALGEN NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA