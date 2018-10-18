Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

A favorite frugal find and deal that dropped on Prime Day is back as Amazon's deal of the day!

While spring is typically home improvement season, I actually receive more requests for DIY-related items in the fall as many of our viewers prepare their properties for winter.

Rather than call a handyman or handy-woman, I now feel like less of a tool thanks to today's multi-tool deal. I've been amazed at how much I can accomplish when I am properly equipped.

Think of this as a Leatherman or Swiss Army multi-tool for the new age. My favorite multi-tool can help you tackle almost any household project.

The Handsome Multi-Tool includes:

Two knives

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Wire cutter

A saw

Package opener

Bottle and can opener

Ideal for camping, home improvement or that ideal "what if" emergency tool for the kit or car glove box, $35 gets you more than $85 worth of tools. Click the play button to see this bad boy in action.

BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Handsome Multi-Tool + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

