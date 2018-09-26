BUFFALO, NY - The Bon-Ton is back...online that is.

The company, now operating under a new president, announced it will be bringing the department store back for online sales only.

"My company, CSC Generation, acquired The Bon-Ton for three primary reasons," says President Jordan Voloshin. Those reasons, he says, include the opportunity to rebuild an American Icon, the love from customers, and a competent and loyal workforce.

"I spent many days at various stores talking to customers who were truly saddened by the thought of losing their beloved brand. Few companies are lucky to have customers who are this invested in its success," Johnson wrote in a letter on the company's website.

"Our goal is to become your favorite retailer by offering better products, lower payments, and more services," the website reads.

One of those new services? An option to make down payments on pricier products and pay over time.

"We are sprinting as fast as we can to rebuild the company," says Voloshin.

And understandably so, as more and more retailers around the country feel the effects of the digital age; The Bon Ton closed its physical doors earlier this year.

