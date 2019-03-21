BUFFALO, N.Y. — An online store that claims to be doing business in Buffalo has gotten an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The consumer watchdog organization says gearow.com is an outdoor equipment company that takes orders, but doesn't deliver. Consumers say they've placed orders with the site but never got the items or any form of correspondence.

The BBB says so far, customers in 41 states have filed complaints saying they paid for merchandise, but never received it. Some did report getting packages after months of waiting and determined the were coming from overseas based on the postage markings. Others got fake tracking numbers and said they could not get through to customer service.

As of today, the BBB says website is still active, but the phone number listed is disconnected. The address listed on the website comes back to a storage facility in Buffalo.