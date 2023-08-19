BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third annual Ale Trail benefiting The Arc Erie County took place this week.
The big event is coming up next month, so on Friday, Community Beer Works held a launch party to help the community get ready.
A portion of proceeds from their Arc Lager will benefit the non-profit, which supports children and adults with disabilities along with their families to achieving better quality of life.
"The ‘C’ stands for community and it’s important for us to do as much as we can as often as we can to remind people that that is at the core of what we are. Obviously, we're here for delicious beer but we're here to be part of Western New York and be a part of the community and just get out there and show our faces," said Brad Riter of Community Beer Works.
The big Ale Trail celebration is Thursday, September 21 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Williamsville.