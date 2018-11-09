BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo City Comptroller has called for an outside auditor to go through the finances at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

That proposal went before the Buffalo Common Council Finance Committee, where the BMHA argued it already goes through internal and federal auditing and shouldn't have to pay for another one.

"The idea that we would spend $50,000 to hire an auditor who knows nothing about public housing practices or policies to come in and play a gigantic game of gotcha and see what they can find, I don't think is productive," says Gillian Brown, BMHA Interim Executive Director.

"BMHA should find the funds, they've saved all this money over the years not having an inside auditor, they've saved, what, $500,000? They can spend 50 (thousand) now to hire an outside auditor to come in," countered Buffalo City Councilman Richard Fontana.

The proposal was tabled and the council will take it up again in two weeks.

© 2018 WGRZ