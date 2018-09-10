CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Town residents could see a slight increase in their property taxes if the 2019 proposed budget is passed.

Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski submitted the budget October 1 to the town clerk.

The proposed budget totals $92,639,171, an increase of $1,288,838 from 2018. The tax levy would increase 1.1%, which is under the 2% NYS mandated tax cap. That amounts to an increase of $24.66 per $100,000.

“Difficult choices always have to be made during the budget process and I thank our department heads for listening to the recommendations of the Budget Advisory Committee,” said Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski in a press release. “We are constantly striving to find the perfect balance between providing the quality services our residents need, want and deserve with the realities of ever increasing costs. In the future, I will continue to seek new partnerships and collaborations to bolster the services we currently offer while reducing the burden on our taxpayers.”

A Citizen's Budget Advisory Committee analyzed the budget prior to submission. According to the release, the committee made recommendations including a 15% reduction in overtime costs, part-time payroll and purchases. Several departments have made cuts or found other ways to save money, according to the town.

The Town Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget Tuesday, October 23 at 7pm. You can review the proposed 2019 budget here: www.tocny.org

