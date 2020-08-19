Checks go out for Erie County tax bill error

The county says many residents have asked if the checks are a scam or if they are legitimate.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Comptroller's Office is reminding Erie County residents that you could get a check in the mail because of a tax bill error that happened earlier this year.

That error meant people overpaid by a total of $4.4 million so the county is sending out checks to repay anyone affected. The mistake was discovered on January 24, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, whose administration then set about putting a process in place to attempt to rectify the mistake over that weekend.

County officials explained on Tuesday what to look for.

"If you receive an envelope in the mail and the return address is the office of the Erie County Comptroller, and there's a check inside that envelope, that is money that's owed to you from Erie County because of a tax bill error at the beginning of the year," said Lynne Dixon, associate deputy county comptroller.