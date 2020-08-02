DETROIT — General Motors is recalling about 162,000 full-size pickup trucks worldwide for a second time because of faulty brake control software installed in a recall from last year.

Affected are Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks from the 2019 model year.

The Silverado is GM's most popular U.S. vehicle. The saga began in December when GM announced it would recall about 550,000 pickups and Cadillac CT6 sedans globally to fix a software error that can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brakes.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the new problem showed up in about 1% of the vehicles that received the new software, which was corrected in January. Owners will get notices starting Feb. 10.

