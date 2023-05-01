Can you get reimbursed for services lost during the blizzard?

2 On Your Side checked into whether you can file claims for services that were lost during the blizzard of 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we recover from the blizzard, you might be wondering if you can get money back for services you went without that week.

We have gone over how if you lost power for 72-hours or more you can apply for credits for food or medicine you lost, but that's not the only service the blizzard disrupted.

This question comes from Timothy Taylor who asked, "What about the cable company?" and "Homeowners who pay garbage fees, do they get any credit since a pickup was missed?"

2 On Your Side went in search of answers on Thursday. We did not hear back from the City of Buffalo or Verizon FIOS by our deadline Thursday afternoon.

When it comes to food and medicine reimbursement for the power going out, to qualify your power had to be out for at least 72 consecutive hours.

NYSEG told us on Thursday afternoon that only seven of its customers qualify.

And we didn't get to talk with a National Grid spokesperson Monday when we did another story about this because of the holiday, but Thursday afternoon we were able to get some clarification about what kind of proof you need to show in order to get the most money back.

"To receive the maximum reimbursement, proof of loss is required and proof of loss verifies that you had the food that was spoiled, so the requirements per the state law are photographs accompanied with the receipts of the food and the medication that had been spoiled," said National Grid Spokesperson David Bertola.

The deadline is Tuesday, and remember you can also apply with an itemized list, but more is better, so if you have a shopper's card you can try to look up your receipt. Also, take lots of pictures and send those in.

We know a lot of people didn't have Spectrum cable or internet for several days because of the blizzard. A spokesperson told us on Thursday afternoon they were looking into how the company was handling this because we wanted to know if they would be crediting accounts. In the past, they've done that. You just have to call and ask.

The City of Lackawanna was under a driving ban longer than most communities, but a spokesperson told us on Thursday afternoon that there was no interruption in trash pickup, so there are no reimbursements.

But if you weren't able to get your trash to the curb during the blizzard, or if it was buried and got skipped, you can put out extra at no cost this week in Lackawanna.