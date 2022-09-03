Single-day strike held by Lewiston nursing home workers

Employees at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace are seeking competitive wages and better staffing levels. They've worked without a contract since late December.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Many companies and industries are struggling, including health care, and on Wednesday workers at a Lewiston nursing home walked off the job for a single-day strike.

It happened at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston, where the workers are demanding competitive wages and better staffing levels. They say their wages are much lower than other nursing homes in Western New York.

"The pandemic happened, and now we cannot get no more employees at this bottom wage," according to Daniel Martinucci, a maintenance technician there for 19 years.

Added Jackie Vincent, a nurse: "There's not enough of us to go around. If we had more staff, we would have more time to do things for the residents because a lot of time, a lot of them don't have family that comes in, so we are their family."