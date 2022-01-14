Workers at 3 more Buffalo-area Starbucks will soon vote on unionizing

The next stores to vote are at Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson in Cheektowaga, and Transit Road and French in Depew.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at three more local Starbucks are going to start voting on unionizing later this month.

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled those three stores will vote separately by mail-in ballot starting January 31.

This news comes after last month's election that led to unionization at the Starbucks on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, located across from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The next stores to vote are at Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue and Anderson in Cheektowaga, and Transit Road and French in Depew. Those votes will be counted February 23.

“Words cannot describe how we are feeling right now,” Caroline Lerczak, a shift supervisor at Genesee Street location, told 2 On Your Side this week.

"After months of anti-union meetings, intimidation tactics, and intense pressure to vote 'no', we can finally say we won our union. I would love to see Starbucks show some accountability for their actions and come to the bargaining table to negotiate with us now.”

The National Labor Relations Board ruled that the Genesee Street store across from the Buffalo airport voted by a margin of 15-9 in favor of forming a union.

The results of the third store that voted in Buffalo, Camp Road, are being challenged by the union over the company’s conduct during the organizing campaign. Three more stores in Buffalo are awaiting their election date from the NLRB.