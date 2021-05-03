Work gets underway at Stavatti Aerospace in Niagara

Stavatti Niagara and its parent company, Stavatti Aerospace Ltd., have invested nearly $2.3 million in the project.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Work has started to turn a former U.S. Army Reserve Center into an airplane R&D and prototype construction center in the Town of Niagara.

Stavatti Niagara and its parent company, Stavatti Aerospace Ltd., have invested nearly $2.3 million in the project and expect to spend more than $30 million in the next three years.

“If anyone has any skepticism about this and thinks we are not spending any money on this, they should walk around and see what we’ve done,” said John Simon, a Stavatti Aerospace director and Stavatti Niagara president and CEO.