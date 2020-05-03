BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many women who are leading high-profile organizations and companies met Wednesday night at Patina for a discussion on the topic of "building a culture through leadership."

The group included Leslie Zemsky of Larkin Development, Lisa Smith of Phillips Lytle, Brenda McDuffie with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and Dr. Candace Johnson from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"I have always thought that if you really work hard, and you just try to do your job and be the best that you can be, you can succeed. And the fact is is that women can have it all, and women can succeed," said Candace Johnson, the president and CEO of Roswell Park.

The women 2 On Your Side spoke with Wednesday night emphasized the importance of mentoring younger generations of girls to continue their success.

