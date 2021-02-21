Woman from Liberia opens shop celebrating her heritage in Buffalo

'Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store' will feature a number of ethnic African food, clothing, and other cultural items in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new Black and woman-owned business opened in Buffalo on Saturday.

'Rachel & Daughters African Variety Store' features a number of ethnic African food, clothing, and other cultural items.

The owner, who is originally from Liberia, fled the country in the early 2000s and made her home in Buffalo. Now she's an entrepreneur sharing her heritage with her children and the city.

"Where we come from, the children that were born here, they don't know our culture," Rachel Tarwo said, "so we teach them and show them the food that we eat, so tomorrow they'll be able to teach their children too."