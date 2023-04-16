WNY congressmen, Flight 3407 families keep watch of airlines and regulations

It comes after regional airline SkyWest recently filed an appeal to allow their pilots to fly under lower standards.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been 14 years since Colgan Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center, and the horrifying images of the fiery smoke clouds spanning for miles from the crash site continue to leave an impact on the nation and its aviation industry — with the 50 victims like John Kausner’s 24-year-old daughter Elly still at the center.

“She was a law student in the second year coming home from Jacksonville, Florida,” Kausner said. “I want to think to see me, but I think she was seeing her boyfriend for the weekend. It was Valentine's Day.”

On Monday morning, Kausner and other victims’ families from Flight 3407 will join U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy to push back against regional airlines' attempts to bypass pilot training standards.

It comes after regional airline SkyWest recently filed an appeal to allow their pilots to fly under lower standards, including avoiding the 1,500-hour that was enacted with the passing of the airline safety act of 2010 rule and requires all certified pilots to complete at least 1,500 hours of flight training.

The families fear this could lead to a similar incident to their own after it was deemed their loved ones were lost due to the pilot’s unprepared response to stall warnings.

“I blame the airlines," Kaiser said. "I don't blame the pilot or the copilot. They were just doing the job. They were hired to do a job, and they weren't proficient at their job, unfortunately, but the airlines put them in that situation.”

In September, the current FAA requirements that have been in place for the past five years are set to expire.

The families’ biggest concern is that Congress will see these shortcuts as a solution to the industry-wide pilot shortage rather than remember the tragedy that unfolded.

“The law has worked perfectly,” Kausner said. “For almost 15 years, we haven't had a single fatality, not one in the United States commercial airline industry since the law was passed. It's been almost 15 years.”

This week, Congress is set to hold its next reauthorization hearing with the Regional Airlines Association’s CEO expected to testify Wednesday.