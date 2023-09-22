WNY Bus Company plans new East Side headquarters

Transportation company plans $3.5M East Side headquarters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two related transportation companies are planning a $3.5 million project to turn a vacant Buffalo warehouse into a new headquarters.

Buffalo Construction Consultants, on behalf of WNY Bus Company and Buffalo Transportation, has submitted plans for 300 and 320 Scajaquada St. to the city planning board.

WNY Transportation is a private school bus provider, while Buffalo Transportation is a medical transportation company.

The two companies' operations are split between several leased locations throughout Erie County. This project will give them one centralized home, said Igor Finkelshtein, vice president of WNY Bus Company and president of Buffalo Transportation.