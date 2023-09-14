Autoworkers in WNY and nationwide prepare for strike

Workers for Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis say they will strike if a contract agreement isn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From union halls outside Detroit to General Motors plants in Tonawanda, United Auto Workers are preparing to walk off the job.

Workers of the auto industry’s Big Three — Ford, GM and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler) — are asking for a 46% raise compounded over four years and the restoration of traditional pension benefits.

But as of 11 p.m., the Big Three only offered 17% to 20% raises with the current contract set to expire at midnight.

Jimmy Lakeman is an international rep for UAW’s Region 9, overseeing more than 2,000 workers here in Western New York. He said while over the past decade the cost of everyday life has skyrocketed, auto workers' salaries have declined.

“None of them want to be stockholders, and none of them want to be CEOs, but they want their fair share of the product that they make,” Lakeman said.

Rather than all workers striking, it is expected that it would only happen at one local plant at a time — a strategy called a standup strike that unions are using to target one area at a time that the Big Three will feel the most, according to Lakeman.

The first three plants called upon to strike are in Toledo, Michigan and Missouri.

Lauren Fix of Car Coach Reports said the union’s asking price is too high.

According to CNBC, when compared to Telsa’s $45 an hour and foreign automakers' $55 to $65 an hour range, the Big Three are already shelling out the most in labor costs at $63 to $67 an hour.

A strike against all three companies simultaneously would be the first of its kind and is projected to cost the companies $5 billion combined each week — meaning any increase from Detroit to Here in Western New York will be felt in consumers’ pockets.

“This is going to be not good for the economy, not good for our local sales for dealerships and not good for the consumer because it's going to limit their choices,” Fix said.