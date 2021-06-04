With Queen City Landing project dead, developer says: 'I'm just sitting on the land'

As for his Queen City Landing project, Gerry Buchheit isn’t looking back. But he's not looking forward, either.
Last March just as the pandemic hit, Buchheit pulled the plug on his $180 million, residential project set for 20 acres overlooking Lake Erie on Fuhrmann Boulevard.
Covid didn’t kill the project, but the final blow was the lack of a tax deferment package after Queen City Landing had prevailed in a municipal review process that lasted for nearly two years with multiple design revisions. Three lawsuits were all won by Buchheit, who estimated he spent more than $11 million total on Queen City Landing.
