With COVID curfew lifted, some restaurant owners enjoy 'sense of normalcy'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The past few days have brought a "sense of normalcy," according to the owner of Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill.

His restaurant is one of the 91 across Western New York that got the 10 p.m. New York State curfew temporarily lifted by a judge last week.

The temporary restraining order came just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, which he said could mean big business.

Santora's like the other 90 restaurants will be able to stay open until 4 a.m. The order however does not apply to all restaurants, only those part of the lawsuit that prompted the judge's ruling.

Paul Santora said he's already seen an increase in business the past few nights.

"Get back to normal is what we're trying to do," he said, "and trying to do it safely and conveniently for everybody. You know, listen I'm not discounting anything of what's happening but it really does feel good to act in a little bit a sense of normalcy."