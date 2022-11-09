x
Wind Japanese & Thai plans U.S. entry with Amherst restaurant

Wind Japanese and Thai offers a fusion of Japanese and Thai foods, offered under all-you-can-eat and a la carte models.
Credit: Google Earth

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Canadian company is working on bringing its all-you-can-eat Japanese/Thai restaurant to the U.S. with its first location set for Amherst.

Wind Group Inc. has leased 7566 Transit Road, former home to Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill and, more recently, Royal Indian Cuisine, where it began renovations this spring.

Wind Japanese and Thai offers a fusion of Japanese and Thai foods, offered under all-you-can-eat and a la carte models. The 5,289-square-foot Amherst site — which could open before year’s end — will be its fourth, joining locations in St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Mississauga.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

