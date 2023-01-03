Wilson House Restaurant & Inn shuts down for business

The business at 300 Lake St. was listed last spring for $1.18 million five years after it reopened under new ownership.

WILSON, N.Y. — After unsuccessful efforts to find a buyer, the historic Wilson House Restaurant & Inn has closed for business, at least for now.

The business at 300 Lake St. was listed last spring for $1.18 million five years after it reopened under new ownership but remained open while the operators worked to find a buyer.

Jon Pashong, one of several partners in the venture, confirmed by phone that the business had closed as of Jan. 1, though they remain hopeful they can find a buyer or someone interested in leasing the facility.