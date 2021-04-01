Williamsville restaurant to receive help from Barstool Sports

"It's such a blue-collar town. I love Buffalo, you're correct and we're glad we can help," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy told The Eagle House.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Another Western New York restaurant is getting some help from Barstool Sports.

One of the owners of The Eagle House in Williamsville got the very special call from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who will help to pay the restaurant's employees during a tough time for the industry with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portnoy started the fund to barstool business fund to help struggling restaurants all over the country for as long as possible.

"It's such a blue-collar town. I love Buffalo, you're correct and we're glad we can help," Portnoy said.

Portnoy announced the restaurant initiative on December 17. The fund has raised more than $9 million.

Last week Squire's Tap Room owner Rick Neuhaus talked to 2 On Your Side about how Barstool Sports helped his Niagara Street business in Tonawanda.

"I didn't know quite what to say to him, but I just told him I was happy, and I thought it was excellent that he was going to help us out," Neuhaus said.

In a video that was posted on The Barstool Fund website, Portnoy said, "these people aren't going out of business because they aren't successful, but because they have no other choice they've been dealt a hand that nobody could play."

To Neuhaus' surprise, he received a FaceTime call from Portnoy himself last week, telling him his business would receive $7,000 for a month's worth of employee wages.