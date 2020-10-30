New Williamsville boutique serves women who have had a mastectomy

Au Naturel works to help women regain confidence and comfort after breast surgery.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — "In bravery there is beauty." Those words are prominently displayed on the walls of Au Naturel, a boutique that just opened up in Williamsville.

The store helps women after lumpectomy or mastectomy surgery get fitted for a prosthetic and surgical bra.

Eileen Tramont and her husband have been helping breast cancer survivors feel more confident for 15 years. This month they relocated from their Sheridan Drive store to start one on Main Street in Williamsville.

When Tramont sat down with 2 On Your Side, she said she draws inspiration from her mother.

"My mother is a survivor, and Amy, my full-time fitter here, her mom is a survivor, so we feel pretty passionate about what we do and always have them in our minds when we are helping ladies who are going through the same thing they went through," she said.

The new location, which opened Friday, is all about women regaining confidence and comfort after breast surgery. The store offers surgical bras, swimwear, leisure clothing, and even wigs for women who lost their hair during treatment.

Tramont described her business as the final puzzle piece for a survivor before heading back out into their normal routine.

"We want them to be able to come to a beautiful warm place and work with women in order to fit them for the prosthetics and the bras because that brings them into the next stage," Tramont said.

"I really just want to urge women to get their mammograms. I think if we could just get that message out, if we can catch the cancer, early survival rates are incredible when you're getting it early, so that's my message."