Will cannabis legalization prompt changes to workplace policies?

The legalization of recreational adult-use cannabis appears to be on the horizon in New York state.

If the laws surrounding it do change, depending how things are structured, workplaces that restrict usage may have to reshape their zero-tolerance policies or rethink how they want to screen prospective employees.

“I think it's likely to go through,” said Brendan Kelleher, member at Harris Beach PLLC. “The challenge for employers is how they want to regulate usage among employees, how and when they want to test for it and worries that employees could be under the influence.”