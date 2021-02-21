Western New York ski resorts get lift from consistent snow

There's been an uptick in season passes, and there's been a lot of local interest despite the U.S.-Canada border being closed to non-essential travel.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — It's been a good season for Western New York ski resorts such as Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

The consistent snow has been a proven winner. There's been an uptick in season passes, and a lot more local interest.

2 On Your Side asked if the Canadian border closure hurt their business this season.

"This year has been interesting in a lot of ways, and we've definitely seen more people from more local regions coming into backfill," Holiday Valley director of marketing Jane Eshbaugh said.

"We miss our Canadian guests very dearly, and we look forward to the day that they come back. But for this season, we're lucky that we've got lots of people here that want to get out and ski."