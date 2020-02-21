BUFFALO, New York — A Western New York entrepreneur will have the chance to sell her products on a national platform next week.

Robyn Zimmer will sell products from her brand, Embrace the Change on QVC.

Zimmer created Embrace the Change 10 years ago as a way to raise money for the organizations that helped her son who has special needs.

"It was all the people that surrounded him, and accepted him, that made him into the person that he is today," she told 2 On Your Side.

Zimmer's family owns the Reeds Jenss store chain. She explained that she created the design of a pendant with one square linked with a series of circles to symbolize how her son was supported.

"At any point in our lives, we're gonna be the square. We're gonna need the circle of support. And at any time in our lives we can be the circle of support for somebody else," she said.

Zimmer's products are available at any Reeds Jenss store. She'll make her debut on QVC at 1 p.m. Monday.

