BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York business leaders are not happy with the business climate they're getting from Albany.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership held a discussion Tuesday morning, when Siena College gave the results of the annual survey of local executives.

What it found was that 90 percent of local CEO's don't have confidence in the state government to create a good business climate for them.

That same survey found a lot more confidence in the federal government since President Trump took office.