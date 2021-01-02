'We're in the fight of our lives': Future looks gloomy for area hotel operators

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stalled and paused proposed hotel developments have gutted a once-growing tourism and hospitality industry.
"We're in the fight of our lives on so many fronts," said David Hart, Hart Hotels Inc. president and CEO. "All of the demand generators that we rely on are gone and it remains a mystery — a big mystery — when, or if, they will come back."
For the hospitality industry, which employs more than 30,000 people and had a pre-Covid nearly $2 billion economic impact in Erie County, the key economic indicator numbers are bad.