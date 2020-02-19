BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is among the best companies to work for, according to a new survey released by Fortune magazine.

The grocery store chain ranked No. 3, according to the survey taken by Fortune and Great Place to Work, a global research and consulting firm. The results are based on responses by more than 650,000 employees, who are asked to rate their workplace on more than 60 categories.

Overall, Fortune lists the top 100 companies.

"We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list for the past 23 years," Wegmans president and CEO Colleen Wegman said in a statement. "Our people make shopping and working at Wegmans a truly special experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor."

According to the company, Wegmans has made the list all 23 years.

The complete Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list can be found here.

