Wegmans expanding to Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Wegmans is expanding. The grocery store chain announced Tuesday that it plans on opening its first store in Connecticut.

The location will be on nearly 11 acres of land in Norwalk. Plans call for a two level store with about 95,000 square feet and a multi-level parking garage.

According to Wegmans, the company is currently seeking municipal approvals for the project. There's no word yet on when that will open.

“Each year we receive hundreds of requests from residents for a store in Connecticut, so we’re excited to bring Wegmans to Norwalk and to get to know our new neighbors,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “Even before we open the doors to our new store, we’re committed to making a difference in every community we serve.”

Wegmans has nearly 50 stores in New York State, and it has stores in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and North Carolina.

The grocery store chain has been ranked the best workplace in retail by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine for six years in a row.

Last year Wegmans took the top spot of 2021 Best Workplace in Retail, which is awarded based on survey responses from 1.3 million employees working in retail. Workplaces on the list are recognized for creating a great environment for all employees, regardless of position or personality.

Wegmans also ranked number one on People's "Companies that Care" list in 2021.