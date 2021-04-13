Wegmans again named one of Fortune's best companies to work for

Wegmans Food Markets earned top marks once again in Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For.

The Rochester-based grocer ranked No. 4 on this year’s Fortune recently released list for 2021, the 24th year the business magazine has evaluated best companies to work for.

Wegmans has made the top 100 list all 24 years, according to a company press release. The grocer was ranked third in last year’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list.