Wayland Brewing in Orchard Park announces grand opening

Wayland Brewing Company posted on social media that it will be holding a grand opening on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A new brewery will be opening in Orchard Park this weekend.

Wayland Brewing Company posted on social media that it will be holding a grand opening on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

"We are beyond excited to welcome you into a project that was created with a lot of hard work, thoughtfulness, and determination! Kick back and enjoy," a Facebook post read.

The brewery will be open Sunday and Monday at 5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays, and beginning regular hours of 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Wayland Brewing Company is a sister restaurant to another Orchard Park establishment, The Grange Outpost. It is also a sister to The Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg and West Rose in Ellicottville.

We are very proud to officially announce our GRAND OPENING this SUNDAY, April 30th at 5pm | We are beyond excited to... Posted by Wayland Brewing on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Earlier in the week, Wayland offered its first look at the renovated house at 3740 North Buffalo Street where a bar, merch shop, and private suites are located. In addition to being a bar and restaurant, Wayland will also serve as an event space for weddings and other large gatherings.

First look! ✨Swipe through to check out the completely renovated house - its bar, merch shop, and private suites 🔥 Posted by Wayland Brewing on Friday, April 21, 2023

This week has been filled with brewery news. Another Southtowns announcement came from New York Beer Project which is expanding.

The brewery and restaurant in Lockport announced that a new location is also coming to Orchard Park.

They shared an image on Facebook showing a wooded area in the background saying that will be the future site of the "NYBP Brewery and Lodge."