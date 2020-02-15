EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Want some free beer?

42 North Brewing in East Aurora says it will give you one, if you help them recycle.

You might know those PakTech can carriers, the plastic ones that clip onto the top of a six-pack of cans.

Well, 42 North wants to recycle them, and if you bring in 10 of them, you can get a free pint.

They will either reuse them or give them to PakTech for recycling to make things such as park benches and planter pots.

