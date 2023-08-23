Wandering Gypsy Brewing Co. names first canned beer created after a customer

A Ransomville brewery created their first canned beer and honored a beloved customer by naming it after him.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — How many people get to say their favorite brewery named a beverage after them? Well, Gordy can.

The Wandering Gypsy Brewing Company is a newer place to grab a drink, and even a few eats in Ransomville. They are open daily, and even dog friendly. Their website boasts "We are dog and family-friendly. The only downside is that we might remember your dogs and kids names before we put yours to memory."

But recently the brewery created their first very own canned beer, and to honor a favorite customer who passed away, they decided to name it after after him, in his memory.

The beer is called "Gordy's Lager," and to celebrate the new creation, Wandering Gypsy is inviting guests to come check out the release and raise a can in Gordy's honor.

The release of the special "Gordy can" will be available on Friday, August 25 during the brewery's regular hours, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In a post made to their can release Facebook event page they wrote: "Gordy used to slow roll through our parking lot during construction in all of his favorite old cars, just to see what we were up to. He quickly became a customer & a friend and had his favorite spot at the bar. We always had a lager waiting for him. We miss him dearly but we’re grateful that he was a part of our beginning, and that he was able to enjoy Gordy’s Lager, knowing it was named for him."

We’re proud to be releasing our first canned beer, Gordy’s Lager, so come party with us this Friday at WGBCo! This lager... Posted by WanderingGypsy Brewing Company on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

To learn more visit www.wanderinggypsybrewing.com