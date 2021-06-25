Walden Galleria to expand business hours, starting Monday

The mall says a steady increase of traffic, the COVID vaccination rollout, and the reopening of theaters led to this decision.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Starting next Monday, the Walden Galleria is expanding its hours.

The mall says a steady increase of traffic, the COVID vaccination rollout, and the reopening of theaters have led to them making this decision.

The Walden Galleria hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Restaurants will have different hours, so make sure you check before going.

The last time the Walden Galleria expanded its hours was back in May, when mall management said the hope was to expand the hours once again in the summer months.