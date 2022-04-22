Votes recounted in Cheektowaga Starbucks unionization election

Additional votes counted tied up the vote after the original results were a vote to unionize.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Starbucks announced that an area store previously thought to have voted for a union underwent a vote recount.

Six additional ballots were counted for the store on Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga that were not counted back in March. After a recount, the votes were split 10 for a union and 10 against, according to Starbucks.

The final results of the vote are still unknown because the is still one challenged, unopened ballot. The challenge is under review by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

There had previously been six Western New York Starbucks that had voted in favor of starting a union, including the store on Walden Avenue and Anderson Road.

Starbucks Workers United reports that over 180 stores across 29 states have filed union petitions.