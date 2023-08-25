Virginia-based Centerra Group cuts 25 Buffalo jobs after losing federal contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After losing a federal contract, a Herndon, Virginia-based company is laying off about 469 workers in New York state.
That includes 25 employees of Centerra Group LLC at 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo, a courthouse building, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state labor department. The layoffs will take place Sept. 30.
The report says the layoffs are due to a federal contract loss within the U.S. Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit Courts. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.