Virginia-based Centerra Group cuts 25 Buffalo jobs after losing federal contract

Centerra, a Constellis company, works in nuclear, federal and commercial security; facility and fleet maintenance; training; construction services; and fire and EMS.
Credit: Tierney - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After losing a federal contract, a Herndon, Virginia-based company is laying off about 469 workers in New York state.

That includes 25 employees of Centerra Group LLC at 2 Niagara Square, Buffalo, a courthouse building, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state labor department. The layoffs will take place Sept. 30.

The report says the layoffs are due to a federal contract loss within the U.S. Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit Courts.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

