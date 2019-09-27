BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall is here, and the holiday hiring season is now fast approaching.

The U.S. Post Office announced Thursday that it would hire for 100 season and long-term positions to handle the increased volume of letters and packages that come in December.

The new hires would work at the Buffalo procession and distribution center at 1200 William Street. The positions would run from mid-November to mid-January, with workers being paid $16 an hour.

Anyone interested in those jobs is encouraged to visit the U.S. Post Office website for more information.

