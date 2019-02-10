CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga site near the Walden Galleria has been selected by Urban Air Adventure Park for its first area location.

Officials from the Dallas-based Urban Air confirmed the company will be opening a 50,000-square-foot indoor center at the Walden Galleria this winter.

It will employ 60 people on a full and part-time basis and represents a $2 million investment by Urban Air.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

