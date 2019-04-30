BUFFALO, N.Y. — Small businesses in Buffalo are going to get some help to grow through a new program announced on Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and some local financial groups launched Upstate Capital Connect.

It's going to help Buffalo and Rochester entrepreneurs connect with loans, investments, or advice, such as one-on-one mentoring with a focus on minority, women, and veteran-run businesses.

"We know that this entrepreneurial path is a challenging one, however. It is one, though, that can be open to all if you give and have the right support and resources with equal access to those resources," said Marnie LaVigne, the president and CEO of Launch New York.

